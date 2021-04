FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

BINGHAMTON, NY – If you still haven’t gotten your COVID-19 vaccine, you can do so today at NYSEG Stadium.

A walk up clinic is being held Monday from 9:30 to 4:30.

Those 18 and older may receive the vaccine there, and an ID with name and date of birth is required.

If you do want to make an appointment, you can do so here.