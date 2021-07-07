Binghamton Courtyard Market returns

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton’s only downtown market is finally back in action showcasing 18 vendors from across our community.

2 years ago, the market was located in the pedestrian mall outside of the MetroCenter.

Last year, it was canceled and this year it’s been moved to Collier Street due to construction on the pedestrian mall.

A dozen prior businesses are returning this year, with 6 additional new ones.

Market Manager Eliana Epstein says vendors are eager to show off their wares now that the pandemic is subsiding.

“This is a wonderful way for local businesses to come down here and people to meet them directly. It’s also increasing food accessibility in downtown Binghamton which is so important to all of us,” says Epstein.

The market will be every Tuesday from 4 to 7 until October 5th.

In addition to food items, there are plants, books and more.

Some businesses involved in this years market are, Triple J Farm, VINES Garden, Juice Juicery, Caribbean