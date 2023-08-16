BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Binghamton man will spend up to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to felony robbery charges.

On August 15, Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak announced that Nicolas Vail, 57, was sentenced to three and a half to seven years in prison for his involvement in a convenience store robbery that occurred in the City of Binghamton.

Vail admitted that on February 25, he robbed the Quality Markets on Vestal Avenue. Vail entered the store, demanded money from the worker, and attempted to take the cash register off of the counter. After the worker prevented him from doing so, Vail claimed he had a gun and placed his hand in his pocket. The worker then opened the cash register and gave him the money. Vail fled the scene but was later identified through surveillance footage and arrested. No gun was displayed or recovered during the incident.

Vail was previously convicted of Burglary in 2019. He waived his right to appeal.

“Repeat offenders who threaten and steal from hard working citizens will receive no sympathy. They’ll receive a State prison bid,” said Michael Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.