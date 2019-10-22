Binghamton College Day gives high school students a chance to find good post high school matches

BINGHAMTON N.Y – As the end of high school looms before them, many students in our area got a chance to examine their higher education options last week.

The 45th annual Binghamton College Day connected students with over 100 colleges, trade schools and the military to help develop a post high school plan.

Students could discuss with representatives what each organization has to offer in the hopes of finding a perfect fit.

Director of Binghamton College Day, Glenn Whittington, says that this event makes students aware of where they’re at in life, and the big choices coming their way.

“So it gives them, the students, good exposure of what’s out there but it also helps the colleges see what the talent pool is here. It gives them exposure for students that might not know of a certain college as they’re walking by, they stop, have the conversation and it’s like ‘wow I didn’t know that that college was there, I didn’t know they had this major, so it helps everybody. So it’s really like a team sport here,” says Whittington.

The event took place at the Floyd Maines Veterans Memorial Arena and had two sessions, one during the day and another in the evening.

Participants included SUNY schools, community colleges, nursing schools, financial aid offices and more