Binghamton City Schools to remain all virtual

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton City Schools, which was scheduled to be the last local district to begin in-person classes next Monday, has now decided to remain fully virtual for the time being.

With the City of Binghamton reporting 104 active cases, the district announced on its website and through emails to parents that it has decided to postpone the resumption of in-school learning.

Faculty and staff are still asked to report to the school buildings.

The district says it will make a decision next Thursday regarding a reopening schedule.

According to New York State’s reporting dashboard, Binghamton had had five faculty or staff test positive as of yesterday.