Binghamton City Hall reopens to public

BINGHAMTON, NY – With the lifting of New York’s State of Emergency, Binghamton City Hall is reopening to the public.

Starting Wednesday, City Council, City Boards, and City Commissions will be conducting in-person meetings and in-person services will again be open to the public.

Masks will still be required and members of the public will be screened for COVID-19.

City Council business meetings and work sessions will continue to be streamed online.

City Hall still recommends that appointments be made with the City Clerk’s Office for licenses and permits.

City Hall’s administrative offices have been closed to the public since March 16th of last year.