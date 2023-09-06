BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A Republican candidate for Binghamton City Council is pulling his name off the November ballot.

Mario Lisi submitted a letter declining his nomination last Friday. He had submitted petitions to run for the 5th District seat, which, following redistricting, covers the southern swath of the city’s Southside. If his name is removed from the ballot, Lisi would be the second candidate to back out of running in the district following Democratic Councilman Joe Burns who declined his nomination back in April.

However, Democrats argue that Burns changed his mind before the deadline to do so, while Lisi is five months late. Democrats say Republicans are trying to pull a bait and switch and that Lisi’s name should remain on the ballot.

Republican County Chairman Benji Federman says Lisi is moving out of the state, which would be a qualifying exemption. Federman says the GOP county executive committee will meet within 10 days to select a replacement candidate.

Democrats have already selected Hadassah Mativetsky to replace Burns.

Republicans currently hold a tight 4 to 3 majority on Council.