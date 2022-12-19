BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce is hosting an event that it hopes will encourage job seekers to stay right here in the Binghamton area.
The Annual Project Homecoming Job and Career fair will take place on Thursday, December 29th at the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City.
According to the Chamber, this fair is targeting job seekers in the Binghamton area, college students who are home during their break, and people visiting their families over the holidays.
The chamber is also encouraging high school juniors and seniors that are seeking employment to attend the event.
There will be a “Profile Packet” handed out to young job seekers that will highlight the companies that are hiring 16-18 year-olds.
The following companies will be in attendance:
- Access Unlimited
- ACHIEVE
- Amphenol-AIO
- Army National Guard
- Broome Co-operative Insurance Company
- Broome County Dept. of Social Services
- Broome OPWDD
- Broome Tioga Workforce
- Broome-Tioga BOCES
- Children’s Home
- Equinox Broadcasting Group
- Express Employment Professionals
- FedEx Ground
- HCA (Helping Celebrate Abilities)
- ICS
- Kristy L. McWherter Agency, Farmers Insurance
- Lalor Family Dental
- Lourdes Hospital
- McIntosh Laboratory, Inc.
- Mirabito Energy Products
- New Visions Industries
- New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision
- Perdue Agribusiness
- PFG
- Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 112
- Rural Health Network of SCNY, Inc.
- Sam A. Lupo & Sons, Inc.
- Stafkings of Binghamton, Inc.
- Susquehanna Home Care
- Susquehanna Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
- Tioga Downs Casino
- United Health Services, Inc.
- Vestal Army Recruiting
- Visions Federal Credit Union
- WBNG-TV & Binghamton CW
- Wegmans
- Willow Run Foods, Inc.
- YMCA of Broome County
There are still several booths available for companies recruiting employees. Those interested in joining can call 607-772-8860 or visit greaterbinghamtonchamber.com.