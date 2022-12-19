BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce is hosting an event that it hopes will encourage job seekers to stay right here in the Binghamton area.

The Annual Project Homecoming Job and Career fair will take place on Thursday, December 29th at the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City.

According to the Chamber, this fair is targeting job seekers in the Binghamton area, college students who are home during their break, and people visiting their families over the holidays.

The chamber is also encouraging high school juniors and seniors that are seeking employment to attend the event.

There will be a “Profile Packet” handed out to young job seekers that will highlight the companies that are hiring 16-18 year-olds.

The following companies will be in attendance:

Access Unlimited

ACHIEVE

Amphenol-AIO

Army National Guard

Broome Co-operative Insurance Company

Broome County Dept. of Social Services

Broome OPWDD

Broome Tioga Workforce

Broome-Tioga BOCES

Children’s Home

Equinox Broadcasting Group

Express Employment Professionals

FedEx Ground

HCA (Helping Celebrate Abilities)

ICS

Kristy L. McWherter Agency, Farmers Insurance

Lalor Family Dental

Lourdes Hospital

McIntosh Laboratory, Inc.

Mirabito Energy Products

New Visions Industries

New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision

Perdue Agribusiness

PFG

Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 112

Rural Health Network of SCNY, Inc.

Sam A. Lupo & Sons, Inc.

Stafkings of Binghamton, Inc.

Susquehanna Home Care

Susquehanna Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Tioga Downs Casino

United Health Services, Inc.

Vestal Army Recruiting

Visions Federal Credit Union

WBNG-TV & Binghamton CW

Wegmans

Willow Run Foods, Inc.

YMCA of Broome County

There are still several booths available for companies recruiting employees. Those interested in joining can call 607-772-8860 or visit greaterbinghamtonchamber.com.