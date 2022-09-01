BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce is hosting a job and career fair on Thursday, September 8th, from 2 to 6 p.m. The event will take place at the Holiday Inn in Downtown Binghamton.

Job seekers can expect:

Face-to-face time with Human Resource professionals from companies and organizations from around the Southern Tier and beyond in one central location.

Convenient downtown location at the Holiday Inn with plenty of parking, on the bus line and within walking distance to many downtown locations.

Opportunity for on-site interviews.

Comprehensive job seeker packet with detailed information on all available jobs at participating employers.

Diverse job opportunities from healthcare and banking to manufacturing and retail and so much more.

Staff on hand from the Greater Binghamton Chamber and Broome-Tioga Workforce to assist job seekers as they navigate the Job Fair

Assistance provided on Job Fair employers, and upcoming workshops and training.

Tables and chairs available for filling out applications.

40+ local companies will be in attendance and that list is only growing. As of September 1st, the following companies are confirmed:

ACHIEVE Greenlight Networks Security Mutual Life Ins. Amrex Chemical Co, Inc. H&R Block Stafkings of Binghamton Broome County Department of Social Services HCA (Helping Celebrate Abilities) Susquehanna Home Care Broome OPWDD Holiday Inn Binghamton Downtown TownSquare Media Broome Tioga Workforce iA (Innovation Associates) Triple Cities Metal Finishing Buckingham Manufacturing Co, Inc. Keller Williams Reality Greater Binghamton Trivium Packaging Children’s Home Lourdes, part of Ascension Unity House of Cayuga County Inc. Coughlin & Gerhart, LLC McIntosh Laboratory, Inc. Vestal Army Career Center EMT Metals Mirabito Energy Products Visions Federal Credit Union Express Employment Professionals NYS Department of Corrections Walmart (JC and Vestal) Family & Children’s Counseling Services NYS Veterans Home Oxford WBNG-TV & Binghamton CW Ferrellgas Rapid Response Monitoring Willow Run Foods, Inc Five Star Equipment Rural Health Network of SCNY, Inc. WIVT-TV/WBGH-TV Good Shepherd Fairview Home, Inc. Scorpion Security Products YMCA of Broome County

Find out more information at greaterbinghamtonchamber.com