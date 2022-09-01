BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce is hosting a job and career fair on Thursday, September 8th, from 2 to 6 p.m. The event will take place at the Holiday Inn in Downtown Binghamton.
Job seekers can expect:
- Face-to-face time with Human Resource professionals from companies and organizations from around the Southern Tier and beyond in one central location.
- Convenient downtown location at the Holiday Inn with plenty of parking, on the bus line and within walking distance to many downtown locations.
- Opportunity for on-site interviews.
- Comprehensive job seeker packet with detailed information on all available jobs at participating employers.
- Diverse job opportunities from healthcare and banking to manufacturing and retail and so much more.
- Staff on hand from the Greater Binghamton Chamber and Broome-Tioga Workforce to assist job seekers as they navigate the Job Fair
- Assistance provided on Job Fair employers, and upcoming workshops and training.
- Tables and chairs available for filling out applications.
40+ local companies will be in attendance and that list is only growing. As of September 1st, the following companies are confirmed:
|ACHIEVE
|Greenlight Networks
|Security Mutual Life Ins.
|Amrex Chemical Co, Inc.
|H&R Block
|Stafkings of Binghamton
|Broome County Department of Social Services
|HCA (Helping Celebrate Abilities)
|Susquehanna Home Care
|Broome OPWDD
|Holiday Inn Binghamton Downtown
|TownSquare Media
|Broome Tioga Workforce
|iA (Innovation Associates)
|Triple Cities Metal Finishing
|Buckingham Manufacturing Co, Inc.
|Keller Williams Reality Greater Binghamton
|Trivium Packaging
|Children’s Home
|Lourdes, part of Ascension
|Unity House of Cayuga County Inc.
|Coughlin & Gerhart, LLC
|McIntosh Laboratory, Inc.
|Vestal Army Career Center
|EMT Metals
|Mirabito Energy Products
|Visions Federal Credit Union
|Express Employment Professionals
|NYS Department of Corrections
|Walmart (JC and Vestal)
|Family & Children’s Counseling Services
|NYS Veterans Home Oxford
|WBNG-TV & Binghamton CW
|Ferrellgas
|Rapid Response Monitoring
|Willow Run Foods, Inc
|Five Star Equipment
|Rural Health Network of SCNY, Inc.
|WIVT-TV/WBGH-TV
|Good Shepherd Fairview Home, Inc.
|Scorpion Security Products
|YMCA of Broome County
Find out more information at greaterbinghamtonchamber.com