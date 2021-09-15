Binghamton Chamber of Commerce holds inaugural DEI conference

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce hosted it’s inaugural DEI conference today.

DEI stands for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

The goal of this conference is to provide business communities with the resources needed to kick start DEI programs.

The theme was the Y behind DEI, nationally and locally our communities are becoming more diverse and there’s so much opportunity in that says President of the Chamber, Stacey Duncan.

Duncan says a conference we’ve been seeing changes since the start of the pandemic.

“It’s important to understand what we’re all going through, first as human beings and neighbors and community members and we can bring that to our businesses and our organizations and make our places of employment a place where everybody feels that they have opportunity, access and belonging,” says Duncan.

The conference began at 8 am and included keynote speakers and different break out sessions, ending with a panel to hear from businesses.

Duncan says the Chamber plans on doing other leadership programs and smaller events to keep businesses up to date with DEI.