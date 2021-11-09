Binghamton Chamber of Commerce holds annual Thanksgiving luncheon

BINGHAMTON, NY – Every year, the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce holds an event as a way to give thanks for the positive and inspirational events that have happened throughout the year.

Today was the 25th annual Community Thanksgiving Luncheon that had about 300 people in attendance.

President and CEO of the Chamber, Stacey Duncan says businesses were hit pretty hard during the pandemic so it’s nice to be able to have this event at almost full capacity to celebrate the good.

The Chamber also presents 3 awards to businesses and community leaders.

One of the recipients was Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club, Marybeth Smith.

“It’s wonderful, it’s an honor, it was a huge surprise and so happy. What it represents is the work I do at the Boys and Girls Club and there’s nothing better,” says Smith.

The other two recipients were the Greater Good Grocery Store which was accepted by Reverend Doctor Joseph Sellepack and M and T Bank accepted by the Regional President, Peter Newman.

The program was also live streamed on the Chamber’s Facebook page.

The event lasted until 1:30.