Binghamton Chamber of Commerce holds annual job and career fair

BINGHAMTON, NY – Partnering with Mirabito, the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce held it’s annual Job and Career fair last week.

The Chamber has been hosting job fairs twice a year for two decades, serving as an effective recruiting tool for local companies.

The job fair took place from 2 to 6 Thursday at the Holiday Inn in downtown Binghamton.

There were 46 employers with jobs ready to fill.

Chamber President and CEO Stacey Duncan says there was tightness in the labor market even before COVID hit.

“We’ve seen a shift in the way that people are seeking jobs now. What we hope this does is reminds individuals there’s a lot of great opportunities and you can really get your feet wet in almost any industry and start a meaningful career,” says Duncan.

Duncan says the goal is for people to find that next great opportunity.

There were jobs available ranging from health care, to manufacturing, to technology and more.

For more information check out GreaterBinghamtonChamber.com.