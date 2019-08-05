Binghamton Chamber hosts first ever HYPE Awards

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. – An event aimed at celebrating young professionals in Greater Binghamton took place for the first time.

The greater Binghamton Chamber hosted the first ever HYPE Awards.

The awards recognized young professionals who demonstrated success in their career, industry, or making a positive change in their community.

Winners were selected in fifteen different categories including Arts, Education, Engineering and Health Care.

The winners were chosen by a chamber committee in conjunction with a community poll that garnered over 3,000 votes.

Senior VP of the Chamber Amy Shaw says the inaugural event was a huge success.

“The response for this event has been tremendous. When you’re recognizing the best of the best young professionals within their industries, within their careers in our community. We have received so much support from the businesses that employ them, family members, friends, fellow co-workers,” said Shaw.

Shaw says the event sold out with over 200 attendees.

She says they definitely plan to continue the HYPE Awards moving forward and will look for ways to expand and improve.