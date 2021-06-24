Binghamton Chamber hosts 24th annual classic golf tournament

JOHNSON CITY, NY – The 24th annual Binghamton Chamber of Commerce Classic golf tournament teed off at Traditions at the Glen.

Earlier this month, 45 teams of 4 competed at the course, most representing a different local business.

The tournament featured different side events like a putting contest, a raffle, and had special help and vending from local business partners like Beer Tree Brewing.

On hole 16, if you got a hole in one, you could have won a car courtesy of Miller Auto Team.

Amy Shaw, Chief Operating Officer of the Chamber, says that it was a nice way for the member businesses to treat the employees or customers selected for their teams.

“You know it’s just a nice day to decompress as a staff and you know our staff members are scattered throughout the golf course greeting golfers, handing out snacks, giveaways, and it’s just really fun,” she says.

The tournament was a fundraiser for the Binghamton Chamber of Commerce, which Shaw says helps to keep the membership dues down for the organization.

Last year, the pandemic delayed the tournament by two months, and required more safety precautions than this year’s event.

Awards were given to the first, second, and third place teams.