BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) For the first time since 2019, the SUNY Broome Ice Center hosted the Greater Binghamton Chamber’s annual Summer Job Fair.

Today, 49 employers setup tables and interacted with job seekers at the Ice Center. A wide variety of industries were represented, including manufacturing, health care, non-profits, electrical companies, and more. The director of signature events at the chamber, Debbie Evans says that since COVID, the job market has been a big question mark.

“This new era that we’re in, low unemployment, but it’s great to see a steady stream of job seekers coming. Cause there’s so many jobs open, it’s nice to see people from all different walks of life coming in for positions. We had a family come in, they just moved here from the Dallas, Fort Worth area, and they’re looking for jobs. You’re in the right place,” said Evans.

Broome-Tioga Workforce compiled resumes from all the job seekers at the fair, and is loading them into a database, so employers can get in touch with them.

If you couldn’t make it today, you can still send your resume to Debbie Evans at the chamber, and have it added to the database. If you’re interested, call the Binghamton Chamber of Commerce and ask for Debbie.