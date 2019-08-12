Binghamton Chamber holds Legislative Breakfast at Double Tree

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – Some local business leaders got the chance to share a meal and some thoughtful conversation with local elected leaders last week.

The Greater Binghamton Chamber held its Legislative Breakfast at the DoubleTree Hotel in Binghamton.

Politicians in attendance included Congressman Anthony Brindisi, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar, Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo and State Senator Fred Akshar along with a host of leaders from local municipalities.

After roundtable discussions, the leaders took turn reporting out to the full audience what they had heard.

“One of the things that we like to do at the Chamber is to be the voice of business. One of the best ways that we can do that is by connecting our membership directly to the elected officials. And that’s the importance of this event because it connects the business leaders in our community to have direct access to those in political power,” said Chamber Public Policy Specialist Kyle Davis.

Prior to the discussions, there was a keynote speech by the Empire Center’s founder and research director EJ McMahon.

His focus was how the most recent legislative session in Albany appeared to deepen the Upstate Downstate divide in New York.