BINGHAMTON, NY – Today marks an important anniversary for Greeks.

On March 25th, 1821 Greece established its independence.

In honor of the event, Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham raised the Greek flag outside City Hall.

He was joined by members of the local Greek community, including councilwoman Sophia Resciniti and Alex

Kermidas, president of the local AHEPA chapter.

AHEPA is a Greek-American organization focused on philanthropy, brotherhood, family, individual excellence and education.

Kermidas is a third generation Greek, and says this day is always a special one.

“My grandmother who was a descendant of Greece just passed a few years ago so every year this is a special thing for me. It’s a moving thing. It means freedom,” says Kermidas.

Kraham noted that Binghamton is a city rich with Greek culture, and he noted how important it is to shine a light on the birthplace of democracy in light of recent world events.