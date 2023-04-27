BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Binghamton man will spend 12 years to life in prison following a another criminal conviction.

In October of 2021, Johnnie Hardwick entered the Weis on Pennsylvania Avenue in Binghamton and stole merchandise.

When confronted by a store employee, Hardwick threatened to stab them with a knife. He was arrested by Binghamton Police a short time later.

Hardwick pled guilty to the crime in January.

He has a lengthy criminal history, including felony convictions for 1st Degree Sexual Abuse in 2001 in Broome County and 1st Degree Attempted Robbery in 2001 in New York City.

Hardwick is classified as a Persistent Violent Felony Offender under New York State law.

“The Broome County District Attorney’s Office continues to focus on sending repeat offenders to prison to better protect the hard-working citizens of our community,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.