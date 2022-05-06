BINGHAMTON, NY – A Binghamton “career criminal” was found guilty of burglary.

45 year-old had Jackson was found guilty on May 5th.

Jackson broke into a room at the Del Motel on Upper Court Street in Kirkwood on March 28th of 2020. While inside, Jackson stole property from the guest occupying that room.

He will be sentenced in August and will face up to 15 years in prison for the crime.

“Mr. Jackson is no stranger to the criminal justice system, committing his first violent felony in 1993 in Brooklyn. He now has six felony convictions. The Broome County District Attorney’s Office will be requesting that his sentence reflect the severity of his crime and Jackson’s lifetime of disregard for the rule of law,” says Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak.