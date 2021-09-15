Binghamton Bulldogs basketball team finds new facility to play at

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Bulldogs basketball team finally have a place to call their own.

Leasing from the United With Christ the new facility is located at 1025 Robinson Hill Road, Johnson City.

This is the bulldogs 5th season, with leagues starting at young as 1st grade and going up to high school and also a minor league team.

The season is starting soon with tryouts beginning next weekend.

Head Coach and Athletic Director Dan Rathmell says this facility is a huge upgrade compared to where they’ve played before.

“We are thrilled. We’ve had great feedback from our summer camps from families that have come in and also in our afternoon programs and even our adult pickle ball leagues. People coming in and seeing the facility, it’s kind of new and exciting for our area we don’t have anything like this in this area. We’re really excited about it,” says Rathmell.

The facility has 2 high school regulation courts as well as 1 MBA regulation court.

Anyone interested in trying out is welcome to register online at BinghamtonBulldogs.com.