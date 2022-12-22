BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A brand-new Professional Box Lacrosse Association team will make it’s Binghamton debut on Friday, December 30th.

At 7 p.m., the Binghamton Bombers will face off against the Elmira Renegades at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

For opening night, you can purchase 3 tickets and get the 4th one free. Tickets are available online for $23.75 or you can visit the Mirabito Box Office inside of the arena.

The PBLA is ready for an exciting inaugural season with teams from up and down the east coast.