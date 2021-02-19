Binghamton Black History Expo

BINGHAMTON, NY – The folks that brought us the Support Black Business 607 Facebook page are celebrating Black history through music and performances.

Back on Labor Day, the organization held an Economic Empowerment event inside American Legion Post 80 in Binghamton.

Saturday, it will hold the Bing Black History Expo in the same space.

From 3 until 7 P-M, there will be singers, deejays, poetry readings and local folks will reenact famous people from Black history.

There will also be food and drink for sale.

Admission to the event is free.