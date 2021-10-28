Binghamton Black Bears to give 500 tickets to veterans

BINGHAMTON, NY – The county is always looking for new ways to give back to the men and women that sacrificed so much for this Country.

To honor that, the county, in partnership with Veterans’ Services and the Binghamton Black Bears purchased 500 tickets to give out to veterans for home games.

The Black Bears will also have a Veteran of the Game every home game as well as offer discounted season tickets for all service members.

Owner of the Black Bears, Andreas Johansson, says we owe so much gratitude to all our service members.

“If our guys downstairs in the locker room can take a leaf out of their playbook as far as their toughness, dedication, and their willingness to sacrifice themselves, we will be the toughest team that this league has ever seen,” says Johansson.

If you’re a veteran and would like free tickets all you have to do is go to the 3rd floor of the area and show you veteran I-D and you can get up to 4 tickets vouchers that can be used at any time.

The home opener is November 6th and tickets are still available, to purchase go to BinghamtonBlackBears.com.