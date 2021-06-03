Binghamton Black Bears reveal new logo and uniforms

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton’s new hockey team has revealed its logo, and some new jerseys.

The Binghamton Black Bears, a member of the Federal Prospects Hockey League, showcased its look at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena today.

Working with a group of stakeholders and feedback from the community they chose the black bear as a mascot because it is something encountered locally, is intimidating as a team logo on jerseys, and gives great opportunities for fan merchandise.

The jerseys have black, green, and white versions to wear on separate occasions to rotate throughout the season.

Andreas Johansson, the majority owner of the team, says he loves how the uniforms turned out.

“So the green was actually something that – it’s the city color of Binghamton is green, right? So we felt that it was a good idea to play in green. Black it’s for a team jersey is a pretty intimidating color, we can do a lot of stuff with it off the ice and in the stands to make it look real neat, and the white is like a throwback to the old retro style,” says Johansson.

Johansson says that the logo and uniforms are first steps toward getting started for the season.

The home opener for the Binghamton Black Bears is set for November 6th.