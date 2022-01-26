BINGHAMTON, NY – Need a job?
The Binghamton Black Bears and Broome Tioga Workforce are hosting a career fair Thursday.
The fair will run from 3 to 5 at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.
Anyone who comes with a resume will receive a free ticket to Thursday’s game.
Over 30 businesses will be attending, including:
- Community Options
- The Children’s Home
- Willow Run Foods
- HCA: Helping Celebrate Abilities
- University Lofts
- Mirabito Energy
- North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters
- Family & Children’s Counseling Service
- Amazon
- Atkore
- Custom Systems Integration
- Speedway
- International Paper
- Broome County Dept of Social Services
- Fastenal Company
- Broome Bituminous Products
- Helio Health
- Express Employment Professionals
- Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores
- IUPAT District Council 4/FTI of W&CNY (Painters Union Local 178)
- Trivium Packaging
- STCR Business Systems
- Prime Care Coordination
- Broome OPWDD
- D & R Technical Solutions, Inc.
- Eastern Staffing & Recruiting
- Bridgewater Center
- Coughlin & Gerhart
- Visions
- Achieve
- BAE Systems
- United Healthcare
- Holiday Inn