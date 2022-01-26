BINGHAMTON, NY – Need a job?

The Binghamton Black Bears and Broome Tioga Workforce are hosting a career fair Thursday.

The fair will run from 3 to 5 at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

Anyone who comes with a resume will receive a free ticket to Thursday’s game.

Over 30 businesses will be attending, including:

  • Community Options
  • The Children’s Home
  • Willow Run Foods
  • HCA: Helping Celebrate Abilities
  • University Lofts
  • Mirabito Energy
  • North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters
  • Family & Children’s Counseling Service
  • Amazon
  • Atkore
  • Custom Systems Integration
  • Speedway
  • International Paper
  • Broome County Dept of Social Services
  • Fastenal Company
  • Broome Bituminous Products
  • Helio Health
  • Express Employment Professionals
  • Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores
  • IUPAT District Council 4/FTI of W&CNY (Painters Union Local 178)
  • Trivium Packaging
  • STCR Business Systems
  • Prime Care Coordination
  • Broome OPWDD
  • D & R Technical Solutions, Inc.
  • Eastern Staffing & Recruiting
  • Bridgewater Center
  • Coughlin & Gerhart
  • Visions
  • Achieve
  • BAE Systems
  • United Healthcare
  • Holiday Inn