BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Black Bears hosted a job fair at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

The team partnered with the Broome-Tioga Workforce NY to bring over 30 companies to the arena that are looking to hire.

Anyone that came and submitted a resume even got a free ticket to the game happening later that day.

Executive Director of Broome-Tioga Workforce NY, Robert Murphy, says that face to face contact is so important when trying to look for a job.

“Thought it was an opportunity before the game to mix both the black bears civic, one of the things they’re trying to do is to really be part of the community,” says Murphy.

If you couldn’t make that one, Murphy says there will be more job fairs to come around the area soon.

Check out its Facebook page at Broome-Tioga Workforce for more information on upcoming job fairs.