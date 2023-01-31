BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Black Bears are teaming up with Broome-Tioga Workforce NY to host a career fair at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena on Friday, February 17th.

The fair will take place from 2:30 to 5:30, and those who bring a resume will receive a free ticket to the Black Bears game later that evening against the Danbury Hat Tricks.

Additional tickets will also be on sale for $10, compared to the usual $13-$18.

The following companies will be on-site for the event:

  • iM3NY (Imperium 3 New York Inc.)
  • UHS
  • Oneonta Job Corps
  • New York State DOT
  • Fastenal Company
  • Engineering Manufacturing Technologies (EMT Metals)
  • Penske Truck Leasing
  • International Paper
  • HCA: Helping Celebrate Abilities
  • NYS: OPWDD
  • AMETEK
  • FedEx Ground
  • Eastern Staffing and Recruiting
  • Amphenol Aerospace
  • Amphenol Industrial
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods DC
  • CAE
  • Southern Tier Independence Center
  • Rehabilitation Support Services, Inc.
  • NY State of Health
  • Amazon
  • Atlas James Construction & Fabrication
  • The Guthrie Clinic
  • Greater Binghamton Health Center
  • UnitedHealthcare Community Plan
  • North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenter

You can pre-register for the event here.

Parking will be available in the parking garage on Hawley Street or street parking.