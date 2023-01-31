BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Black Bears are teaming up with Broome-Tioga Workforce NY to host a career fair at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena on Friday, February 17th.
The fair will take place from 2:30 to 5:30, and those who bring a resume will receive a free ticket to the Black Bears game later that evening against the Danbury Hat Tricks.
Additional tickets will also be on sale for $10, compared to the usual $13-$18.
The following companies will be on-site for the event:
- iM3NY (Imperium 3 New York Inc.)
- UHS
- Oneonta Job Corps
- New York State DOT
- Fastenal Company
- Engineering Manufacturing Technologies (EMT Metals)
- Penske Truck Leasing
- International Paper
- HCA: Helping Celebrate Abilities
- NYS: OPWDD
- AMETEK
- FedEx Ground
- Eastern Staffing and Recruiting
- Amphenol Aerospace
- Amphenol Industrial
- Dick’s Sporting Goods DC
- CAE
- Southern Tier Independence Center
- Rehabilitation Support Services, Inc.
- NY State of Health
- Amazon
- Atlas James Construction & Fabrication
- The Guthrie Clinic
- Greater Binghamton Health Center
- UnitedHealthcare Community Plan
- North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenter
You can pre-register for the event here.
Parking will be available in the parking garage on Hawley Street or street parking.