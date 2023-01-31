BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Black Bears are teaming up with Broome-Tioga Workforce NY to host a career fair at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena on Friday, February 17th.

The fair will take place from 2:30 to 5:30, and those who bring a resume will receive a free ticket to the Black Bears game later that evening against the Danbury Hat Tricks.

Additional tickets will also be on sale for $10, compared to the usual $13-$18.

The following companies will be on-site for the event:

iM3NY (Imperium 3 New York Inc.)

UHS

Oneonta Job Corps

New York State DOT

Fastenal Company

Engineering Manufacturing Technologies (EMT Metals)

Penske Truck Leasing

International Paper

HCA: Helping Celebrate Abilities

NYS: OPWDD

AMETEK

FedEx Ground

Eastern Staffing and Recruiting

Amphenol Aerospace

Amphenol Industrial

Dick’s Sporting Goods DC

CAE

Southern Tier Independence Center

Rehabilitation Support Services, Inc.

NY State of Health

Amazon

Atlas James Construction & Fabrication

The Guthrie Clinic

Greater Binghamton Health Center

UnitedHealthcare Community Plan

North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenter

You can pre-register for the event here.

Parking will be available in the parking garage on Hawley Street or street parking.