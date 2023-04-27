BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Two fairly new offices within the Greater Binghamton Chamber are collaborating on an event that looks to both showcase local talent and inspire future development.

The Binghamton Better Cities Film Festival takes place within Atomic Tom’s Cafe as well as the street outside of it on Saturday.

The block of State Street will be closed and there will be live music, a chalk artist and raffles.

Inside Tom’s, the traveling Better Cities Film Festival will screen several short documentaries from across the country highlighting efforts to improve communities.

The event is a co-production of the Office of Placemaking and the Binghamton Film Office.

Film Office Manager Louis Newman says, “Our city is doing so many great things to grow and develop. These films focus on many cities that are in a similar place as us. I’m hoping that the audience members are able to take inspiration from other cities and feel like anything is possible to build a better city here in Binghamton.”

The free event runs from 3 to 6 on Saturday with music by the KidBess Quartet and Randy McStine and The Fabulous Mayo Brothers. The screenings are scheduled to begin at 3:45 and 5:15.

For more information, go to bettercitiesfilmfestival.com.