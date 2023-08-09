JOHNSON CITY, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A local Binghamton Rugby Club has a lot to celebrate this year as they reach an important milestone.

The Binghamton Barbarians Rugby Club is inviting the community to join them for their 50th anniversary celebration on August 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Located at the Barbarian’s home field at 4300 Watson Boulevard, fans will be able to enjoy an afternoon full of food, activities, and rugby. The Old Boys match will begin at 1 a.m., followed by an all-ages touch rugby game at 12:30 p.m. The Men’s Club will then finish off the day with a match scheduled for 2 p.m.

Though guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets with them to the field, there will be a large tent with seating available. There will also be a food truck on site as well as a variety of family-friendly fun, and team raffles.

In 1973, Doug Stento banded together friends and fellow members of the West Side’s Pine Lounge to introduce the Southern Tier to rugby. Players had joined from the triple cities, Binghamton University, and even some from around the globe. The club made local history with their first game, beating the Syracuse University C side team six to four. As the organization reaches their 50th year, club chair Steve Feduik is looking to honor their success.

Since the beginning, the Binghamton Barbarians have valued their sense of pride for the community. Their crest pays homage to the Greater Binghamton area by depicting Johhny Hart’s character “Grog” from the B.C. Comics, a carousal horse, and the skyline of Binghamton, showing the confluence of the Chenango and Susquehanna rivers. They are constantly looking for ways to connect and give back to local organizations and individuals with fundraisers and events, such as charity events for the ALS Association, recruitment tabling, and participation in downtown Binghamton’s annual Parade Day.

For those interested in learning more about the team and their upcoming events, visit their website binghamtonbarbarians.com.