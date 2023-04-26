BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Binghamton High School alum is working with others to establish a funding mechanism to bolster creativity and sports across our area.

Aaron Callaway is the founder and board president for the Binghamton Arts and Athletics Fund. The fund held a launch event last week at the Broome County Arts Council in Binghamton.

Callaway graduated from Binghamton in 1992 and went on to a successful career as a software executive in the Boston area.

He says he was raised by a single mother who didn’t have a lot of money. But she was a school art teacher who exposed him and his siblings to the joys of creativity. Callaway says he also participated in sports. Together, they taught him respect and the value of hard work.

“We felt that focusing on the arts and athletics gave everyone an opportunity to build a sense of self-esteem, and also a greater resiliency in the things that they do. It’s a great platform for them to do that. You can go out and practice these things on the playing field, whether you’re playing an instrument, whether you’re doing art.”

Callaway has gathered other successful alums to establish the fund with a goal of raising $1 million by 2026.

The fund is administered by the Community Foundation of South Central New York.

It has already raised $130,000 and made 3 grants to Binghamton teams, to help the cheer team travel to nationals in Florida, to support the boys lacrosse team and to assist the indoor track and field team go to New York City and nationals.

Callaway says that grants will be made to other school districts as well.

The fund also supported the Arts Council’s United Cultural Fund.

For more information or to make a donation, go to BAACF.com.