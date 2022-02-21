BINGHAMTON, NY – A Binghamton artist is preparing to represent her native country of Ghana in a prestigious international exhibition with the assistance of a community of fellow artists.

A gathering of local volunteers worked yesterday to complete an art installation by Na Chainkua Reindorf.

The 8 foot tall beaded curtain dubbed Lara is part of a larger series that includes 7 paintings celebrating a West African secret society of 7 powerful and independent women.

Reindorf says the curtain represents the boundary between the interior and the exterior, the private and the public and suggests what might be concealed inside.

She says she wants viewers to get up close and personal.

“Have a tactile experience. I don’t think that’s very common to be able to touch artwork and sort of interact with it. It’s important for me that people can actually interact with the work physically, in a physical manner,” says Reindorf.

Once completed, the art project will be shipped to Italy for the Venice Biennale which some have referred to as the Olympics of the art world.

Countries from across the world have their own pavilions and invite a select number of artists to exhibit.

Reindorf was invited to represent Ghana.

The Venice Biennale runs from April to November and Reindorf says she hopes to be able to attend.

She says she wouldn’t have been able to realize her vision without the help of her artist friends.