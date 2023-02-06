BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced $196,962 in funding for local nonprofits.

The funding comes from Binghamton’s annual allocation of federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) money.

It will be used to support nonprofit programs for residents and for capital upgrades to nonprofit facilities.

This funding is going directly to the local nonprofits that provide residents of every age with critical services, like afterschool programming, job readiness training and help for first-time homeowners,” said Mayor Kraham. “By supporting our community partners and the invaluable work they do on behalf of residents, the City is investing in the well-being of those who live and work here.”

The following nonprofits will receive funding:

ACIEVE, Summer Program – $8,000

Action for Older Persons, Senior Health Insurance Program – $15,000

American Civic Association, Multilingual Case Management – $10,000

Binghamton Adult Education, Out of School Youth Program – $12,000

Binghamton Housing Authority, Summer and Afterschool Program – $12,000

Broome County Urban League, ATTAIN Lab – $8,760

Broome County Urban League, Summer and Afterschool Program – $15,000

CARES, Backpack and School Supply Giveaway – $10,000

Discovery Center, Capital Upgrades to Story Garden Amphitheater – $18,666

Metro Interfaith, Housing Counseling and Referral Program – $20,000

Mothers and Babies Perinatal Network, PAL Family Resource Center – $15,000

Police Athletic League (PAL), Capital Upgrades to PAL Camp – $25,000

Tri-Cities Opera, ADA Accessibility Upgrades – $17,500

VINES, Grow Binghamton Program – $10,000

VINES Executive Director Amelia LoDolce spoke on how CDBG funding has helped local nonprofits flourish over the years.

“VINES is honored to receive CDBG funding this year through the City of Binghamton for our Grow Binghamton youth employment program, which hires 14- to 21-year-olds to help VINES grow food for the community while learning valuable job and life skills. CDBG funding has been essential for this program to operate since it was created in 2010.”