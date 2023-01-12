BINGHAMTON,, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced $164,000 in funding for local agencies combatting homelessness.

“Working with community partners, the City is making investments in efforts to reduce homelessness and assist unhoused individuals — a challenge magnified by a shortage of safe, quality and affordable housing in our community,” said Mayor Kraham. “These nonprofits and faith organizations have dedicated staff who work around-the-clock to provide critical services to those in need.”

The funding, which comes from the federal Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) Program, will support the following non-profits and programs:

Family Enrichment Network – Homeless Prevention – $64,161

YWCA of Binghamton and Broome County – Women and Children’s Shelter – $37,625

Catholic Charities – Teen Transitional Living Program – $24,898

Outreach Ministries – Showers of Hope – $18,000

YWCA of Binghamton and Broome County – Street Outreach – $11,700

Volunteers of America – Men’s Shelter – $5,200

Fairview Recovery Services – Homeless Management Information System – $1,720

Executive Director of the YWCA of Binghamton, Carole Coppens, explained the grant’s impact.

“As Executive Director of the YWCA Binghamton, I would like to express my sincere gratitude for the City of Binghamton’s continued support of our agency’s homeless housing program and our street outreach program. Funding from the City has been crucial in allowing us to provide vital services to those experiencing homelessness in our community, including shelter, food, clothing, access to health care, transportation, employment and other essential services. Working together to end homelessness in our community is making a real difference in people’s lives.”

In the past 12 months, the YWCA has been able to help more than 500 homeless individuals and families.