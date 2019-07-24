Binghamton and CARES gives away backpacks to some local kids

As the school year approaches, the City of Binghamton and the non-profit organization CARES are helping local kids get prepared.

The city has partnered with CARES, which assists local families in navigating the school system, to provide 550 backpacks to children in need. Mayor Rich David announced today that the city will spend $3,000 from its general fund to purchase the packs filled with supplies such as pencils, pens, crayons and notepads. The supplies will be given away at 2 different ice cream social events held this Summer. CARES Board Chair Denise Yull says it’s wonderful to have the city’s support.

“This is a great day. If you just come as a community member, you’ll see how much fun people have, and how happy people are to get to know their neighbors, and to also help the kids get their backpacks. The thing that is most exciting is the faces of the kids when they get their backpacks.

The ice cream socials will be held this Saturday from 2 to 4 at 85 Walnut Street and again Saturday, August 24th from 2 – 4 at Cheri A Lindsey Park. The backpacks and supplies will be given out on a first come first serve basis and the child or teen must be in attendance to receive a backpack.