Binghamton airport hopeful for a grant that could help build a southern hub

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Greater Binghamton Airport is optimistic that a federal grant application, which could greatly boost their services, will be approved.

The airport submitted an application to the Small Community Air Service Development Program, which is designed to help smaller communities further enhance their air services.

According to Commissioner of Aviation Mark Heefner, BGM is seeking a 1-million dollar grant, with hopes of adding additional flights to a new Southern hub.

Heefner says the grant application is being supported by several New York State politicians, including Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, and Senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer, along with other local officials, which Heefner says is invaluable to getting the approval.

“We’ve got that support on that front. We’ve also got the support of our business partner program from the Chamber of Commerce. And then, we also have a fantastic package put together by the county executive and the airport. So, our incentives that we have on our own are pretty good. But, this is something that would take us over the top. We show a desperate need for additional service,” says Heefner.

The application was submitted at the beginning of the month, but Heefner says he is unsure when they could hear back about approval, adding it could take up to a year.

If the application is approved, Heefner says the airport’s top choice for a Southern hub would be Dulles International Airport in Washington D.C.

Other options being considered are Charlotte’s Douglas International as well as Hartsfield-Jackson International in Atlanta.