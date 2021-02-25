Binghamton Air Show returns for 2021

BINGHAMTON, NY – A major local summer attraction is back on the schedule with some slight COVID modifications.

The Greater Binghamton Air Show is planned to take place for the first time since 2018.

Last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic.

This year’s event, presented by Tioga Downs Casino Resort, will take place over 2 days in July at the Greater Binghamton Airport in a drive-in style format.

Each vehicle will get a roughly 20 by 20 foot area to park and even set up lawn chairs provided they remain within their box.

Among the aircraft featured will be the United States Air Force Thunderbirds and the U-S Army Golden Knights parachute team.

“We’re working on a couple other ones and we’ll trickle them out as we get them, as we can sign the contracts. But, it’s going to be super action-packed from noon to 4 o’clock, maybe a little bit longer depending on what we can do with our budget. It’s going to be amazing,” says Aviation Commissioner Mark Heefner.

“I really hope that it will be packed, obviously the weather is a factor. But I think people really are desperate to get out of the house and do something where you feel like normalcy has returned,” says Tioga Downs Owner Jeff Gural.

Heefner says other aerial attractions under consideration are Geico Skytypers, Jerry Conley’s Vampire and the Super Chipmunks.

This year, all of the entertainment will be in the skies, there will be no airplanes to tour on the ground.

The Air Show is scheduled for July 17th and 18th.

A ticket price has yet to be determined.

More information will be posted to FlyBGM.com as it becomes available.