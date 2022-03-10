BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton School District is mourning the loss of an elementary student.

4th grader Xavier Cooper, a student at Theodore Roosevelt Elementary, passed away Wednesday, according to Binghamton Superintendent Tonia Thompson.

Counselors were available at the school today, and there will be a counselor in the building tomorrow, though school is not in session.

“A young person’s death is always tragic, and we will strive to support our students and staff as they cope with this devastating news,” wrote Thompson.