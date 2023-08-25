BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – (WIVT/WBGH) Binghamton University is hosting a free event tomorrow in downtown Binghamton focused on addressing climate change through science and the arts.

Binghamton 2 Degrees is a proposed campus wide initiative on the central question of, what will it mean to live in Binghamton under two degrees of warming, and what can we do now to prepare?

Tomorrow, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Confluence Park, 2 Degrees Binghamton is hosting a festival with live music, writing and art workshops, storytelling, art displays, mural painting, food trucks and more.

The Arts Coordinator for the festival, Leslie Heywood says that extreme weather conditions that we’ve seen as of late, including smoke from Canadian wildfires, and flooding, will continue to get worse.

“It’s been all over the world, so we never really know what’s going to happen and it’s not if but when. And so, really, what we’re thinking about it, is just trying to start a conversation across the community, with each other. With all of the people here. How can we help each other in the face of these adverse weather events,” said Heywood.

Heywood says that the festival isn’t about experts or scientists, but rather, how to address climate change as a community.

Free parking is available at the Binghamton University Downtown Center and at the Roberson Museum.

You can find a schedule of all the activities at Binghamton 2 Degrees on Facebook.