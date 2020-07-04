Bing Bang Boom show a go at NYSEG Stadium Friday night

BINGHAMTON, NY – Even though the coronavirus pandemic short-circuited the Rumble Ponies season, the baseball team is still planning to celebrate Independence Day in style.

The team is hosting the 4th edition of Bing Bang Boom tonight at NYSEG stadium.

In progress right now, the organization has a viewing of the 2014 championship game which will go until 7:30 pm.

With the Minor League Baseball season being cancelled due to the virus, the team will also show the movie Doolittle, starring Robert Downey, Junior.

Those in attendance will be able to sit in marked areas on the outfield grass, or in the grandstands.

The team’s Managing Director J.B. Bayne says it’s a great use of the stadium with no baseball this season.

“Certainly not having baseball is kind of disheartening to me and my entire staff. I think this gives us a chance to give back to the community and do something. It’s been quite awhile before people have been really able to get out. We want to do this for the community and make sure everyone has a little bit of a normal 4th of July,” he says.

Bayne says he expects anywhere from 1,000 to 1,500 hundred people to attend.

In the event that it does rain at the stadium, they could push the festivities to tomorrow.

Masks will be required by attendees, and hand sanitizer will be available around the ballpark.