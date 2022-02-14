BINGHAMTON, NY – State lawmakers are honoring the death of an Upstate firefighter by making penalties harsher for serial arsonists.

Assistant Chief Billy Steinberg of the Forestburgh Fire Company in the Catskills dieed on January 15th while responding to a structure fire that was intentionally set by a serial felon arsonist.

Due to New York’s current bail reform law, the individual was arrested for previous suspected felony arson charges, but released without bail.

“Billy’s Law’ was introduced by State Senator Mike Martucci and cosponsored by Senator Fred Akshar.

Father of Billy, James Steinberg Senior, says Billy was always concerned about everyone’s safety.

“But unfortunately because of bail reform, he was released and allowed to set one last fire that ultimately took Billy’s life. This system has failed our community, our family, and Billy,” says Steinberg Senior.

Akshar, Martucci, Assemblyman Joe Angelino, and many others are calling on Albany to repeal the bail reform law.

Akshar has started an online petition to support the passing of Billy’s Law.

It’s at Akshar.NYSenate.gov.