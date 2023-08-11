BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The area’s first and only comedy club is inviting the community to join the funny-side of Binghamton as they welcome a Grammy-nominated entertainer.

Billy Kelly is making his debut at The Boho on August 12 for two shows, held at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. The show features his one-hour comedy routine as well as his 14 studio recorded songs. The event is family-friendly and is said to be enjoyable for all ages, with Kelly saying his stand up is “appropriate for people aged 8 to oldest-person-in-the-world.”

Over the course of his career, Kelly has performed many shows including opening for President Barack Obama and dueting with Davy Jones of the Monkees. He also has an Audible Original stand-up comedy album called This is a Family Show!

Joining Kelly for the event are two comics, Chris William and Aamir Arshad. William joins the show as a feature. He is a comedian, podcaster, and teacher from Central Pennsylvania. Even in his comedy, he honors his teaching career by making sure the audience leaves the show having learned something. Arshad will be hosting the event. He is a Rochester-based comic. He has worked with Ian Lara, Shane Torres, and Matthew Broussard. He also hosts a radio show at WITR 89.7.

The Boho Comedy Club secured a place the Double Tree hotel in 2019 and serves as a memorial for Giordi DeAngelo, who co-opened the club with fellow Comedian Bill Lake.

Tickets for the event can be purchased on eventbrite.com. For updates on the comedy club, visit their Facebook page The Boho.