Bills stadium to be known as Highmark Stadium

The Buffalo Bills’ stadium has a new name: Highmark Stadium.

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of WNY will take over the naming rights after the stadium went eight months without a sponsor, News 4 has confirmed.

“We knew this was a great fit, someone we could truly call our partners,” Bills Co-owner Kim Pegula said.

The stadium was known simply as Bills Stadium last season after New Era Cap Company asked to be released from its contract in July.

New Era landed the naming rights in August 2016. The stadium was previously known as Ralph Wilson Stadium from 1998-2016, and Rich Stadium before that.

Highmark Inc. and HealthNow New York announced an affiliation in June 2020, which brought local health insurer Blue Cross Blue Shield and Highmark together.

The Orchard Park facility has been the home of the Bills since 1973.

The Bills formally introduced Highmark as the stadium sponsor during a press event on Tuesday morning.

“It’s more than our name on a building. Together with the team…we envision the stadium to be a place where people can gather,” Highmark BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York CEO David Anderson said during the event.

Anderson says Highmark Stadium will be used for high school graduations and high school football games, specifically referencing Buffalo Public Schools games. — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) March 30, 2021

Raccuia on whether he expects full capacity at Highmark Stadium at the start of the 2021 season: “We hope.” — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) March 30, 2021

The name of the Bills’ stadium is subject to approval from the NFL, Erie County, and the Erie County Stadium Corporation. The Bills’ lease agreement stipulates that the stadium name “shall not unreasonably cause embarrassment to the County.”