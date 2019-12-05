Bills fans have chance to buy playoff tickets before team makes playoffs

There’s some good news for Buffalo Bills fans who are catching the playoff fever. They’ll have the chance to snag playoff tickets before the team has even made the playoffs.

A Buffalo Bills spokesperson confirmed that tickets for the team’s playoff game will go on sale Thursday. An NFL policy that went into effect this year enabled the early sale of the tickets.

Even still, many local sports fans are split on if the buying tickets tomorrow is a good bet.

“I think it’s a little early, let’s see what’s happening when we get done with Pittsburgh,” said Karl Ferguson of the town of Machias.

“I think this team has been playing phenomenally well, and I just think they have a lot of heart and I like to be more positive about things than negative so i think we have a really great shot,” Jason Wood of Buffalo.

