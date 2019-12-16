Bills fans greet team at Buffalo airport following win against Pittsburgh

(WIVB) – Bills Mafia turned out in full force early Monday morning to greet the team at the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport following their 17-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The win clinched Buffalo’s spot in the playoffs.

This is the Bills’ second playoff berth in the past three years.

Fans turned up in droves to greet the players at the airport, turning the parking lot into a party- despite temperatures below 30 degrees.

The Buffalo Bills are now 10-4 and second in the AFC East.

They take on the New England Patriots in Foxborough on Saturday.