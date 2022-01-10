BUFFALO, NY – For the second year in a row, the Buffalo Bills are the champions of the AFC East.

The Bills cemented their win against the Jets at home Sunday afternoon.

The team took the AFC title last year as well, but the Bills haven’t clinched the division title at home since 1995.

Devin Singletary sparked a sputtering offense by scoring twice in the final 8:21, the defense limited the Jets to a franchise-low 53 yards of total offense, and Cam Lewis even blocked a punt in a 27-10 victory.

“We bounced back from losses and tough losses where everybody counted us out,” Poyer said. “Everybody said our defense couldn’t do this, couldn’t do that. The offense couldn’t do this and couldn’t do that. But nobody panicked and nobody read into it. Everybody just came into work every day and just worked.”

The Bills enter the playoffs as the conference’s third seed, and will host division rival the New England Patriots in a playoff game Saturday night.

This will be the third time these teams clash in a matter of seven weeks, each winning their road game.

Could the Bills go all the way?

Last year the Bills got deep into the playoffs, deeper than they’d been in 27 years, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the conference championship game.

But, for quarterback Josh Allen, the Super Bowl is really the main goal.

“Nobody at the end of their career looks back and really figures out how many times you won your division. I think the main goal is the Super Bowl,” Allen said. “It’s great, it’s fine, hats and shirts are cool. But at the end of the day, we’ve got a lot more work to do.”