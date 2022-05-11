LA FARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A North Country bridge may soon pay tribute to Fallen Firefighter Peyton Morse.

New York State Senator Patty Ritchie has officially introduced legislation (S.9135) to rename the bridge on State Route 180 in the Town of Orleans in honor of fallen City of Watertown Firefighter Peyton Morse.

Morse was a LaFargeville native who died in March 2021 after suffering a medical emergency at the New York State Fire Academy.

21-years-old at the time, Morse was participating in the Recruity Training Program when the incident occurred and then rushed to a local hospital, where he regained a heartbeat and was then airlifted to Guthrie Robert Packet Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania.

He remained in the Intensive Care Unit with his wife and family until he died on March 12, 2021.

Throughout his life, community service was a major factor. Morse served as a member of the La Fargeville Volunteer Fire Department and was involved in the St. John Evangelist in LaFargeville, Knights of Columbus, T.I. Council-350 and the Clayton Franciscan Mystery Players.

To honor his life, Ritchie proposed that the bridge that crosses the Chaumont River to the La Fargeville Central School campus to be renamed the “Firefighter Peyton L. S. Morse Memorial Bridge.”

“Peyton Morse was a beloved member of his community who leaves behind a legacy of generosity and positivity that will long endure the passage of time,” Senator Patty Ritchie said in a press release. “While nothing can ever take his place, this legislation, which would name a bridge in his honor, will help ensure this special young man is never forgotten.”

The legislation is currently in the New York State Senate Transportation Committee, and is passed, will then head to the Senate floor.