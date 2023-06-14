BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – World champion strongman Bill Clark has obliterated another world record with the help of some very enthusiastic supporters.

At All Saints Elementary in Endicott, Clark took just 1 and a half seconds to tear in half 2 decks of playing cards stacked together.



In doing so, Clark destroyed the previous world record of 12 point 75 seconds.

The former Olympic weightlifter had previously held the record and knew he could do better to retake it.



Clark had planned to train until the Fall to attempt the record, but moved it up after he received a letter signed by 150 All Saints students asking him to come to the school and attempt a world record.



He says having the kids cheering him along made all of the difference.

World Champion Strongman Bill Clark says, “I was routinely doing 10, 9, 8 seconds, sometimes 4. One time I did 2 point something. But I had never done 1.5. So, the energy from this crowd really sunk in deep and I was very thankful for them to lift me to a place where I couldn’t have gone myself.”

Local sports announcing legend Roger Neel served as the emcee and a couple members of the Broome County District Attorney’s Office documented the event for the Guinness Book of World Records.



Clark also holds records for tearing license plates and bending railroad spikes along with several weightlifting records.



Clark says the carnival-style feats of strength are a vehicle for delivering his motivational speeches about faith, resilience and trying your best.

You can watch our complete interview with Clark below.