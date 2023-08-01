BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Local strong man Bill Clark is at it again, looking to break another world record, this time in front of a large Arena crowd.

Clark will attempt to break a 21 year-old record on Friday August 11th during the intermission of the Bands and Brews Summer Concert Series at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in downtown Binghamton. The former champion weightlifter will attempt to tear in half 10 decks of playing cards in less than 1 minute and 22 seconds, all while holding a 170 pound man in his outstretched arms.

The current holder set the record while holding a 110 pound person, but Clark opted to carry his son who is 60 pounds heavier. Clark says he’s excited to share this latest record attempt with the public.

The Bands and Brews concerts are free, but Clark is asking attendees to bring a non-perishable food item for CHOW. Even if the concert is held outdoors, the record-breaking attempt will be held inside the Arena to eliminate the added challenge of weather conditions.