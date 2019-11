WASHINGTON, D.C. – Both Republicans and Democrats say Congress needs to get moving on the US, Mexico, Canada Trade Agreement.

But there continue to be roadblocks.

Last week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she doesn’t think Congress has enough time left in the year to vote on the new trade deal, which would replace NAFTA.

As NewsChannel 34’s Morgan Wright shows us, even Democratic lawmakers like Congressman Anthony Brindisi say party leaders need to get on the ball and get the deal done.