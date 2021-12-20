BINGHAMTON, NY – Visions has developed a new way to support charities across all of the communities it serves across 3 states.

The federal credit union based in Endwell announced the recipients last week of its inaugural “Big Give.”

Visions is giving 100 thousand dollars to 10 separate Habitat for Humanity chapters with each receiving 10 grand.

They include 5 in Upstate New York, including the Broome County and statewide chapters, 3 in Northern New Jersey and 2 near Reading. Pennsylvania.

Public Relations and Community Engagement Manager Tim Strong says Habitat’s mission is a perfect fit.

“A lot of their goals being home ownership, financial literacy, creating generational wealth, these are all things that are really important to us here at Visions. So, it aligned very well for our first Big Give to choose an organization that has so much in common with what we think is important,” says Strong.

Strong says The Big Give announcement was a surprise to Habitat which had no prior notification before the announcement was made.

He says Visions plans to make the gift an annual event.

So far this year, the credit union has made 1.3 million dollars in charitable contributions.

For more information on its philanthropy, go to VisionsFCU.org/cares.